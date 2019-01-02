Cleveland Clinic employee dies after being struck by car outside emergency room in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Cleveland Clinic employee has died after being struck by a car outside the emergency room in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene along Cleveland Clinic Boulevard and Weston Road, just after 6 p.m., Wednesday.

The employee was rushed inside the emergency room where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity but did say she was middle aged.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

