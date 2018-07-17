Clerk shot dead during North Lauderdale store robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a North Lauderdale store clerk who was a father of four.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Ayub Ali was shot and killed during a robbery at Aunt Molly’s Food Store, near Southwest 17th Street and South State Road Seven.

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene, just before 1 p.m., Tuesday, and transported Ali to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Friends of Ali said he was part of a very religious Bangladeshi family and he leaves behind four children, including one who goes to Marjory Stonemen Douglas High School.

Deputies are looking for an unidentified male subject.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

