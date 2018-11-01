Clerk quits after crook robs her at gunpoint at Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas station clerk is speaking out after she faced a dangerous and frightening situation in Lauderhill.

Surveillance video captured an armed crook in the act as he walked into a Mobil gas station in broad daylight and demanded cash from the register on Sunday.

The subject calmly walked around the counter, kneeled down and demanded the clerk hand over a thousand dollars in cash.

“Around one o’clock-ish, he came in, pointed a gun at me and asked for all the money,” the clerk said, speaking exclusively to 7News. “I really was kind of blank, because he came in so casually, and he was in and out the store throughout the day.”

The clerk, who was working weekends to get through nursing school, has since quit her job.

“I was a college student, and I was working the weekend shift,” she said. “I was gonna work until January until I find a stable job, but now I am definitely done. I almost died. It’s not the type of environment for me.”

In total, the crook got away with more than $1,500 in cash.

“And I’m like, ‘OK, register is open. Take your cash. Oh, my God,'” the clerk added. “He’s like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not gonna take the cash. You’re gonna have to give it to me.'”

Police are hoping the public recognizes the dangerous man seen in the surveillance video.

If you recognize this thief caught on camera, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.