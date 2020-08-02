Cleanup underway in coastal South Florida after Isaias brings heavy rain, strong winds

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are cleaning up one day after Tropical Storm Isaias brought some strong winds and sporadic downpours to the region.

Although the Category 1 hurricane, downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, swept past the area without making landfall, residents said one should always be ready.

“Being a Floridian, we need to prepare for this sort of thing,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Liz Schmidt.

Many are thankful things didn’t turn out worse.

“It’s nice that we didn’t have anything happen. It’s good,” said Schmidt.

“Obviously, we dodged a huge bullet,” said Dr. Jeremy Earle, Hallandale Beach’s city manager.

Crews in Hallandale Beach and other cities on the coast continued precautionary cleanup efforts on Sunday.

“This morning, the storm did not hit, but again, our teams were out from 6 o’clock this morning picking up more debris, more trash,” said Earle.

Earlier this week, Hallandale Beach also gave out sandbags to residents. Officials are asking not to get rid of them yet.

“Our intention is for our residents to hold on to these sandbags, at least until the end of the hurricane season and the king tide season,” said Alyssa Jones Wood, the coordinator for Hallandale Beach’s Green Initiative program.

A sizable portion of the region was spared from the storm’s power. Early Saturday, the weather was relatively calm and mild.

Beachgoers took advantage of the sunshine to hit the sand and get some exercise.

“Yeah, it feels really good, and the seaweed is not too bad,” said a woman on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“I’m trying to get out here before the storm comes around,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Cassius Moore.

Even when they outer bands brought in some rains on Saturday, some residents who spoke to 7News were not fazed by the inclement weather.

“This is actually more fun, when it’s raining, to run,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Ken Baszto.

Because many cities only saw minimal impacts, officials gave the green light to reopen some beaches, like Fort Lauderdale Beach and Hallandale Beach, Sunday.

However parks in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will remain closed until Monday.

For more information on openings and closings in South Florida due to Tropical Storm Isaias, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.