Cleanup efforts underway after South Florida celebrates New Year’s Day

(WSVN) - After a long night of partying took place at several South Florida hot spots, cleanup efforts are now underway.

Once the sun was up on Wednesday morning, crews could be seen picking up debris left behind in Miami’s Bayfront Park, where Pitbull took the stage to ring in the new year.

Thousands gathered in the area to watch the Big Orange rise up the side of the InterContinental Hotel.

In downtown Fort Lauderdale, crews were seen bringing in heavy equipment to remove metal barricades used in Tuesday night’s celebration.

Dozens of children watched an anchor drop at a 7 p.m. party before an encore performance for the adults took place at midnight.

