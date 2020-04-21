Cleaning company helps disinfect City of Miami Police, BSO cruisers

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cleaning company has donated two weeks of their employees’ manpower to disinfect cruisers belonging to City of Miami Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

7News cameras captured Servpro employees disinfecting both the inside and outside of Miami Police cruisers at their headquarters on Tuesday.

“This is a new thing that we’re doing,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega said. “It’s a new precaution that we’re taking.”

For police officers, it is impossible to always stay six feet away from people, even people who have coronavirus symptoms, so officers who think they may have had a COVID-19 positive person in the back of their cruiser can get their car disinfected by the Servpro team.

It takes the team about 15 minutes to disinfect each police car, and every day at Miami Police headquarters, they can disinfect more than a dozen cruisers.

“We know they are out there every single day dealing with the public and coming into contact with potential viruses,” Servpro spokesperson Russ Locandro said. “We just wanted to help out any way that we could.”

Servpro is also donating employees and supplies to disinfect BSO cruisers.

“It is keeping our staff safe, and that’s the priority here: keeping our personnel safe and working,” BSO Capt. Kevin Butler said.

Law enforcement officials said having a clean car during the coronavirus pandemic is crucial, so a cleaning like Servpro is offering is incredibly appreciated.

