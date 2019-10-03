Classmates and staff celebrate life of heroic teen who saved mother, son in Virginia Key

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of Cristian Burgos, the teen who lost his life after he saved a mother and son from drowning, celebrated his life at a memorial Wednesday night.

His classmates and wider community gathered to celebrate his life in Miami, Thursday.

“I don’t know the better definition of a hero than that young man,” said William Aristide, principal of Booker T. Washington High school.

The 17-year-old Booker T. Washington senior lost his life after heroically saving the lives of a mother and her 9-year-old son from drowning at the Historic Virginia Key Beach.

Burgos’ classmates showed what his sacrifice meant to them and how they intend to uphold his memory.

“He’s such a brave person, such a hero,” said Naomi Omogiate, a friend. “If anyone needed help with homework and anything he would help them.”

The day of dedication started with friends, loved ones, faculty and staff sharing memories of Burgos’ kind soul.

“We celebrate the life of a wonderful young man, a giving young man,” said Aristide.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced a new scholarship foundation in Burgos’ name as well as a posthumous high school diploma.

“In recognition of the life, albeit short, a life well lived,” said Carvalho.

The loss of the beloved teen was hard enough for his family, but it was made even harder with the fact that his father may not be able to make it to his funeral.

Burgos’ father was deported back to his home country of Nicaragua.

Local and state leaders are fighting to bring him back so that he can say goodbye.

“I do not know how to handle the tears of a family who are crying not only for the loss of their son but also the anguish of the fact that the father is in Nicaragua,” said Carvalho.

A number of Miami police officers attended the ceremony to honor Burgos’ dream of always wanting to be an officer himself.

