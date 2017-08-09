PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — It may still be summer vacation for tens of thousands of students across South Florida, but for 2,700 students in Broward County, they are already back in the classroom.

“Now they can read more books and get back to focusing on school,” said parent Rashad Pratt.

Bells rang at all four year-round schools Wednesday morning, with superintendent Robert Runcie stopping by two of those schools.

“This is probably one of the most exciting days of the year. That’s why we’re here; it’s for our kids, our families, so we’re excited to have them back,” Runcie said.

Parents said they’ve been getting ready for the big day for a few weeks now.

“It means a lot to me that I can bring them to a good school, and she’s able to learn and come home and tell me the things that she’s learned,” said parent Yakira Morillo.

Teachers have also been hard at work ensuring every student feels welcomed.

“Teachers have been working and getting their classrooms ready, so we’re petty excited,” said Runcie.

And one of secrets to success is to keep these faces smiling throughout the year.

“The children love it here, and they do well,” said Ann Murray of the Broward County School Board. “When you have that sort of embracement and children come to school happy and ready to learn, it makes a difference.”

School begins for the rest of the county on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.