SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department hosted an open house for the whole family in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

Members of the community came together and spent time with those who serve and protect at the department’s Kendall District Station near Southwest 117th Avenue and 76th Street.

Participants could visit different booths to learn about county programs and services.

Guests at the event had some fun as well. There were arts and crafts, music and even some visitors from Zoo Miami.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.