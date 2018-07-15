DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A big World Cup celebration for soccer fans of all ages took place in Doral, Sunday.

CityPlace Doral transformed its main plaza into a huge, family-friendly party for the World Cup final. The event included live music, an inflatable soccer field, arts and crafts, and plenty of food and drinks.

Croatia fan Jose Valcarcel said watching soccer is this setting reminds him how popular the sport is outside of the United States.

“Soccer unites everything. South Florida is, little by little, learning that soccer is a main event in the world, so we’re very stoked about it,” he said.

Fans watched the highly anticipated match between Croatia and France on CityPlace’s massive outdoor Jumbotron. The French team won 4-2.

