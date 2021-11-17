DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating the season with help from the North Pole.

Santa Claus brought some holiday cheer and snow with him to City Place Doral.

The jolly gift-giver appeared at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Holiday Magic Village.

It’s one of seven locations in the country.

Kids are able to take pictures with Mr. Claus and can even visit the Grinch in his grotto.

The Holiday Magic Village opens Thursday, Nov. 18.

