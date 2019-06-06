City officials warn residents after monitor lizard spotted near Plantation park

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation city officials are warning its residents after a monitor lizard was spotted at a local park.

A message posted on the city’s Facebook page from the University of Florida warned residents that the non-native lizard was spotted near Tara Park, at 11600 Tara Drive, Thursday.

The post said the reptile is a threat to wildlife, and their diet includes mammals.

Animal-lover Richard Plaza has lived in Plantation Acres for close to four years and said he is not worried about the reptile.

“I’m not worried at all about my animals, no,” Plaza said. “I have dogs, and I have cats here in the yard.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the reptile is capable of eating small pets.

Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill said people should not approach a monitor lizard, even though they are not venomous, and should not panic.

“Do not try to grab one,” Magill said. “It will give you a serious bite. They have a really good set of teeth on them that is very prone to infection. They can give you serious injuries with their claws by scratching and also by whipping with their tail.”

The FWC captured a large Nile monitor lizard in late 2018 after it was spotted in a Davie neighborhood.

Trappers caught the reptile in Hollywood two months after it was spotted.

However, Plaza said officials should leave the reptile alone.

“Well, I think they should leave the creature alone,” Plaza said. “I mean, it’s a lizard that’s actually gonna probably evolve, or has already had kids, or had other babies.”

Magill said a monitor lizard can grow anywhere between three to seven feet long.

He wants people to be aware about their pets.

“I would not leave, you know, my pet bird on a perch in the yard,” Magill said. “I would not have a little, tiny dog walking around in the yard or any small animal, for that matter.”

FWC officials said if one would to come across the reptile to take a photo and write down where the lizard was spotted, so they can try to trap it.

If you see the monitor lizard, please call the FWC’s exotic species hotline at 1-888-483-4681.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.