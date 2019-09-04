City officials warn of harm of dumping sandbag sand on beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach City officials are reminding the public not to dump sandbag sand on the beach.

DO NOT dump your sandbags on the beach. The State of FL owns and regulates the sand on beaches. Sandbag sand and beach sand are not compatible. Sandbag sand can cause issues for turtle nesting. Hold onto your sandbags, at least until hurricane season is over pic.twitter.com/eMLrlbOZ1e — Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) September 4, 2019

Hallandale Beach officials said the State of Florida owns and regulates the sand on beaches, and that sandbag sand and beach sand are not compatible.

“Sandbag sand can cause issues for turtle nesting,” officials said.

City officials recommend holding on to your sandbags until the end of hurricane season.

