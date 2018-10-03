City officials tend to Dania Beach bridge

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials checked out a Dania Beach bridge after pieces of debris fell down onto a boat underneath.

City of Dania Beach workers appeared to be reinforcing the underside of the bridge along Northwest First Street, Wednesday morning.

Chunks of concrete were scattered all over the boat when it happened on Monday.

No one was hurt.

The bridge remains open as of Wednesday afternoon.

