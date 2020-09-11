City officials lift boil water notice for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have lifted a boil water notice that was issued for a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

On Friday afternoon, the city lifted the notice that was issued after crews made emergency repairs to a broken 16-inch water main near Bayview Drive and Northeast 37th Street.

Bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

