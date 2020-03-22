City of Sunny Isles Beach institutes a curfew

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Sunny Isles Beach has instituted a curfew between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

According to the City, no one will be allowed outside as a pedestrian of in a vehicle during the curfew unless the person is:

Providing police, fire or other governmental services

Providing assistance expressly requested by police, fire or governmental personnel

Participating in, going to, or returning from a place of work or occupation

Walking a pet animal in the vicinity of their residence

