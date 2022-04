MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar is hosting an in-person job and education fair next month.

The job fair is being at 2400 Civic Center Place held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.

Visit this site to register for free.

WSVN is sponsoring this event.

