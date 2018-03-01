City of Miramar hosts career fair with over 50 companies

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar will host a career fair on Thursday, which over 50 companies will be expected to attend.

The career fair will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center, located at the 2400 block of the Civic Center. Employers looking for qualified candidates include Carnival Cruise Lines, FPL and Macy’s.

The fair will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.

The full list of companies in attendance can be found here.

The career fair is sponsored by WSVN Channel 7, Career Source Broward and Mission United

