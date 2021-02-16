City of Miami to send funds to landlords, utility companies in an effort to help struggling residents

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a media conference on Tuesday to provide an update on what the city is doing to help its residents struggling from the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

He addressed how the number of COVID-19 cases across the state are seeing a downward trend and attributed that to residents using their masks, practicing social distancing and getting vaccinated.

City officials also provided an update on rental assistance for those who cannot afford to pay their rent and utility bills.

The City of Miami now has approximately $14 million in a fund that will be sent out directly to landlords and utility companies to help alleviate some stress for struggling residents so they will not get kicked out of their homes or have their utilities cut off.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported a positivity rate of 6.8% in the state, which is the lowest percentage reported since October.

Suarez said he is hopeful residents will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety guidelines to keep the coronavirus cases down until everyone can get vaccinated.

