MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is pumping the brakes on motorized scooter rentals.

Commissioners voted to have them removed from city streets immediately.

They said the risks of injuries to riders, the increased dangers for drivers and the eyesore they create littering downtown sidewalks outweighed transit advocates’ claims of lower transportation costs and increased mobility for people in the urban core.

Companies have until 5 p.m. to pick them up or the city will impound them.

