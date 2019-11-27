City of Miami to conduct regular waste pickup on Thanksgiving

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in the City of Miami can expect their trash to be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.
On Wednesday, the City of Miami’s Department of Solid Waste announced regularly-scheduled garbage pickup will resume on Thursday.
Bulky trash items can be brought to the Mini Dump Facility, located at 1290 NW 20th Street, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
