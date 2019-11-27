City of Miami to conduct regular waste pickup on Thanksgiving

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in the City of Miami can expect their trash to be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.

On Wednesday, the City of Miami’s Department of Solid Waste announced regularly-scheduled garbage pickup will resume on Thursday.

#Thanksgiving Reminder: @MiamiZeroWaste will conduct regularly scheduled garbage and bulky trash services on Thursday, November 28th. Read more: https://t.co/ODdScHvKkp pic.twitter.com/klOsvK4MJh — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) November 27, 2019

Bulky trash items can be brought to the Mini Dump Facility, located at 1290 NW 20th Street, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.