City of Miami, Sweetwater Police show support to healthcare workers at Mercy Hospital

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Miami and Sweetwater Police departments came together for a 20-car salute at Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove.

Officers surrounded the hospital with sirens and lights on in full force, Friday afternoon.

They paid tribute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Nurses and doctors waved back to the officers to return the grateful gesture.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.