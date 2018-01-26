City of Miami swears in new police chief

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami has sworn in a new police chief.

Jorge Colina was sworn in Friday, replacing Rodolfo Llanes who is set to retire.

“I’m just as enthusiastic about serving this community today as I was when I was first sworn in 27 years ago,” Colina said. “I promise to give you my all. I know that by working together, we can truly make this the safest city in the country.”

Colina is focusing on gun violence plaguing parts of the city.

He’s already added additional patrols and plans to focus on combating the opioid epidemic.

