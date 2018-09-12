City of Miami sends special response team to Carolinas to deal with Florence damage

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters from the City of Miami are headed to the Carolinas to offer assistance as Hurricane Florence threats devastate the country’s east coast.

The 80 member team is set to leave South Florida Wednesday morning and head to Columbia, South Carolina.

The same task force has already sent a team, however, FEMA wants to ramp up resources in the area.

“With the amount of equipment that they have in these trucks, this allows them to be self-sufficient for about two weeks,” said Miami Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “They have everything from food, we have extra uniforms, they have what they call booth, their base of operations, which allows them to set up sleeping quarters for them as well. But also, whatever additional equipment we may need.”

After Florence passes through the area, the first responders will go on search and rescue missions to help those affected by the storm.

