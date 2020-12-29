City of Miami residents gather at West-End Park to receive $250 Publix gift card

MIAMI (WSVN) - More City of Miami residents are receiving some assistance to help them through the hardships brought on by the pandemic.

Hundreds of residents on Tuesday morning gathered at West-End Park, 6030 SW 2nd St., for a chance to receive a $250 Publix gift card.

The event is to provide relief for those residents who are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus.

“It’s been difficult, you know, very difficult during this pandemic time,” said Gladys Jones who was waiting in line. “Things are not the same as it used to be anymore, but hopefully next year, it will be a change.”

“Everybody needs a little help now,” said Janet Capatillo who was waiting for a gift card. “There’s people not working, people unemployed, and it’s just hard times.”

Gift cards are distributed on a first come, first served basis.

A total of 600 gift cards will be distributed.

The event began at 8 a.m. and officials have closed the park to the public as they have reached capacity.

