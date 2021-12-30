MIAMI (WSVN) - After two years without a New Year’s Eve event in the City of Miami due to COVID-19, the New Year’s Eve Bayfront Park Party 2022 returns to the City of Miami.

With the spread of COVID, safe celebrations are becoming a top priority for the City of Miami.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will have fireworks, confetti and some of the biggest names in Latin music.

“We have more Grammy and Latin Grammy winners here, that if we were to collect all the Grammy’s that all these stars have won jointly, we could probably fill a living room,” said Bayfront Park Commissioner Joe Carollo.

Although the Big Orange drop was cancelled, please make sure to celebrate with us in Downtown Miami at the Bayfront Park NYE Celebration!! Learn more: https://t.co/b831SrhEF5. pic.twitter.com/u7Xm2dYXtn — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) December 30, 2021

COVID forced the team to cancel the party in 2020, and this year, the rise of the big orange has been scrapped because the assembly crew became sick.

“We contacted a company that does 3D laser projections, and they’re going to be re-creating the big orange in three dimensions, on the side of the Intercontinental Hotel,” said Bayfront Park NYE Executive Director Tony Albelo.

Performances begin at 6 p.m.

“We have Gente De Zona, we have Yotuel,” said Albelo.

For people looking for another family friendly option, they can head to Fort Lauderdale for the city’s Orange Bowl Countdown.

The celebration begins at 4:30 p.m., with face painting, inflatables and a petting zoo for the young ones, and a lighted anchor drop, one for the kids and another for adults.

As COVID continues to spread, there is an option for those who are hesitant to ring in the new year outdoors.

“For the first time ever it’s being live telecasted, so that if someone doesn’t want to come, they can see it from the comfort of their own home,” said Carollo.

Bayfront Park’s New Year’s Eve Celebration 2021 will take place Friday.

Bayfront Park will be open from 12 p.m. until 2 a.m.

