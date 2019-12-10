City of Miami Police take children on shopping spree for holidays

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida police officers went above and beyond the call of duty just in time for the holiday season.

Christmas came early for some children as they got the chance to Shop with a Cop at a Target in Midtown, Tuesday.

Children like 10-year-old Samaria Williams shopped alongside police officers. She picked up a few things for herself and for her Secret Santa at school.

“I chose the Ms. Monopoly game. I chose a squishy,” said Williams.

Officers with City of Miami Police helped put big smiles on several young faces.

“The best part is the expression on the kids face that they get to walk around,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “They’re the ones that get to choose what it is that they want to buy.”

Each officer was paired with a child and shopped on a $100 gift card.

“It makes us feel good,” said Miami Police Commander Chiquita Butler. “It makes us feel good to see smiling faces on our kids where they’re having a great time, and believe it or not, we’re having a great time doing it with them. I really enjoy this time of the season.”

Angel de la Cruz, 12, showed off what he got for his little sister.

“A shirt and some pants,” he said.

It’s the big hearts and the big smiles that makes the day of the officers and makes the event one they look forward to.

“My question to him was, ‘What do you want?'” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat. “He said, ‘I want to get something for my sister and for my mother.’ I think that’s the most important thing here: that they learn that it’s not just about receiving but also giving.”

