City of Miami Police prepare to implement curfew during coronavirus outbreak

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police officers across Miami are preparing to implement the city mandated curfew for the first night on Friday.

The curfew was approved during a virtual commission meeting, Wednesday night.

“The commission voted unanimously to implement a curfew from 10 o’clock at night to 5 o’clock in the morning,” said City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

According to officials, all residents must be indoors from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

“We’re going to ask our officers to use their absolute best judgement. If you’re out at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., you’re going to be challenged,” said Colina. “There are some exceptions. Medical personnel, media, if you are a restaurant, you’re allowed to stay open but only for delivery.”

For city leaders, the curfew is being implemented to make sure residents understand how serious the situation is.

