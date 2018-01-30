Miami Police officer charged with running Ponzi scheme

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI has arrested a Miami Police officer accused of operating a Ponzi scheme.

According to City of Miami Police, agents arrested 41-year-old Dermis Hernandez on Monday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport before he could board a flight to Costa Rica.

Investigators said Hernandez promised victims that they would get guaranteed returns through high-interest loans his company made to Costa Rican property owners. Police said the investors were told the properties would be used as collateral for the loans and forfeited if the loans were not repaid.

However, investigators said Hernandez and his co-conspirators instead spent the majority of investor funds on personal use and to pay the returns of other investors.

“The entire police department is appalled by what he’s done. This is a hit on us. We all have to do our part to preserve the integrity of the badge,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge R. Colina during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “The Miami Police Department condemns Officer Hernandez’s disgraceful behavior, and is moving swiftly to terminate his employment.”

Colina said Hernandez was a 12-year veteran of the department, and had most recently worked in the marine patrol unit.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Miami Police Department’s Internal Affairs.

Hernandez has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The case will be tried in federal court.

This marks the second arrest of a City of Miami Police officer this month. Officer Adrian Santos was arrested Jan. 2 on drug charges.

