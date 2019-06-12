City of Miami Police officer caught on camera accidentally Tasered during arrest

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was caught on cellphone video getting shocked by a Taser fired by his partner while taking a man into custody in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The incident happened at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Fourth Street in January.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Lazaro Perez, was one of two arrested for being part of a drug transaction.

In the cellphone video, the man on the ground could be seen struggling with two officers. An officer could be seen using his Taser on the man, but also accidentally zapping his partner with the department-issued stun gun.

The officer who was Tasered then could be seen falling to the ground and yelling in pain from the voltage of the stun gun.

However, the officer instantly recovered and returned to help with the apprehension.

Soon after, multiple police sirens could be heard blaring through the streets. The video then shows multiple officers flooding the chaotic scene.

In the end, Perez and Rigoberto Castillo were arrested on drug-related and multiple other charges.

Castillo remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade and was granted $6,000 bond.

