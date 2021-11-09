MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer has been arrested on domestic battery charges.

Khadijha Hardemon, 27, was arrested Tuesday and faces two battery charges.

She’s a @MiamiPD officer, related to a @MiamiDadeCounty commissioner and currently locked up on domestic battery charges for allegedly punching and fighting at the Millennium Tour concert. Officer Khadijha Hardemon remains in Miami-Dade jail according to county records. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jaFuHw8REd — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 9, 2021

According to a police report, Hardemon confronted the father of her 3-year-old child while at a Millennium Tour concert at FTX Arena on Friday. Police said she approached him and a woman he was with and aggressively poked the back of his head with two fingers.

Police said the man specified that he and Hardemon were not on friendly terms and hadn’t spoken since September.

According to the arrest report, after the incident, the man and woman stayed in their assigned area while Hardemon went back to her seat.

Afterward, the man and woman said they were watching the concert when Hardemon and her group of friends showed up. One of the friends threw a punch at the man and a fight broke out.

According to the police report, the woman told officers Hardemon punched her, causing her to fall to the floor while the man began fighting off the group in an effort to protect the woman.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance video from the arena and speaking to witnesses, they determined that Hardemon was the primary aggressor.

Miami Police said Hardemon is a 4-year member of the department and that she has been relieved of duty with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.

