City of Miami Police officer airlifted to hospital following crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer has been airlifted to the hospital after being involved in an police-involved crash in Hialeah.

The incident happened near West 28th Avenue and 71st Street at approximately 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, the 27-year-old City of Miami Police officer suffered a head laceration after his personal motorcycle collided with a Cadillac while he was driving in the area.

Fire officials said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s air rescue helicopter was dispatched to assist them in the rescue.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

According to Miami Police, the officer is believed to be stable and alert.

Several police officers have gathered outside the hospital.

Hialeah Police continue to investigate what caused the crash, but according to an officer on the scene, there was no foul play, and no arrests have been made.

