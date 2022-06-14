MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the scene of a crime in the city of Miami after they responded to a ShotSpotter alert.

A dead body was found nearby Southwest 12th Court and 10th Street, Tuesday morning.

Officials said a man in his 30s died after a shooting.

Neighbors have been asked if they saw anything that led to the crime.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.