City of Miami Police host neighborhood barbecue in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police came together to serve in a new way with a barbecue in Liberty City, Saturday.

Their goal was to build a stronger relationship and trust between officers and the communities they serve.

“It’s an honor to be here,” said Deputy Director Freddie Ramirez. “We’re showing the community that we’re human, that we’re just like them. We’re all the same. Showing our kids to believe in the police because we’re dads, we’re moms, we’re brothers and sisters. That’s what we’re showing them here. We’re all real.”

There were also dance competitions, kickball games, prizes, bounce houses and giveaways, all courtesy of the Miami Police Department.

