City of Miami Police honors several role model students

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department honored several South Florida students for doing the right thing.

The students received their awards at the Miami Police College, Wednesday morning.

Police said they take pride in children who are positive role models in the community.

“The kids that we recognize every month are outstanding, and often times, they remind us how important it is to be kind to one another, go out and do the right thing,” Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said, “and because they do, we wanna make sure that we encourage that behavior by recognizing them here with our officers.”

The top winner each month in middle or high school wins a trip to Washington, and the top winner in elementary school wins a trip to Rapids Water Park.

