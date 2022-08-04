MIAMI (WSVN) - The city of Miami special victims unit needs the help of the public in searching for an elderly woman missing from Allapatah.

Cristina Gaya was last seen on August 3 wearing a light brown & red dots nightgown.

She weighs 151 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 4 inches.

Gaya’s eyes are brown and she has red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nardoni or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.