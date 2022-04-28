MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating a 76-year-old man who went missing at 4 a.m., Thursday morning.

Ramon Ramirez stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds; he has black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white pajama pants and a blue long-sleeved checkered shirt.

Ramirez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

