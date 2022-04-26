MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating 27-year-old Philip John Olin who has been reported missing from the Brickell neighborhood.

He is 5’10”, and weighs approximately 150 pounds, he has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, with white and red Nikes.

He has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and Asperger’s syndrome.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rosny Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111

