MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has found a 76-year-old man who went missing at 4 a.m., Thursday morning.

Ramon Ramirez stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds; he has black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white pajama pants and a blue long-sleeved checkered shirt.

Ramirez was recovered in good health.

