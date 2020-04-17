City of Miami Police Chief tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chief of the City of Miami Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the department, Jorge Colina said he tested positive Friday, and the department has appointed Deputy Chief Ronald Papier as the department’s acting police chief.

“My symptoms are mild, my spirits are high and I have every reason to believe that I will have a full recovery,” Colina said in an email to officers. “I am following our internal policies and entering self-isolation until follow-up tests determine that I am no longer at risk for spreading the virus to coworkers.”

Colina’s last public appearance on the department’s Twitter feed was on Thursday when he met with former Miami Dolphins players Kim Bokamper and John Offerdahl, who provided lunch for Miami Police officers.

On behalf of Chief Jorge Colina and the entire Miami Police Department, thank you Kim Bokamper & John Offerdahl w/ the Miami Dolphin family for stopping by & providing lunch for our officers today! We truly appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/i7TEVyo7R8 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 16, 2020

Colina is not the first high-ranking City of Miami official to test positive for the virus.

Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13. After recovering from the virus, Suarez became the first person in Florida to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.