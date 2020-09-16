City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina announces he will retire in January

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina has announced that he will be stepping down from his position.

The Miami Herald first reported that the police chief plans to retire in January 2021 after serving nearly two and a half years as the department’s leader.

Just before noon, Colina took to social media where he shared why he chose to announce his retirement so far ahead of his intended date.

“You know, I wanted to give the manager and the mayor enough time to be able to find my replacement, without being rushed and without it being chaotic,” he said. “That’s why I thought it was important to make this announcement now. My last day will be Jan. 31., but it’s important that we have a smooth transition here, that they don’t feel rushed and they can make the right choice. Then, we’re able to transition that chief here and this department doesn’t feel a bump and neither do you, because I’m sure, whoever the next chief is going to be, their just going to take us to the next level.”

Colina has helped navigate the department through the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest in 2020.

He was one of the first city officials to test positive for COVID-19 in April, along with Mayor Francis Suarez.

Colina has been with the department for over 30 years.

He confirmed to 7News he will be meeting with rank-and-file officers on Thursday.

He, along with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will hold a news conference shortly afterwards.

