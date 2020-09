MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami plans to reopen its parks by the end of the month.

Officials said parks within the city’s limits will reopen on Sept. 28.

Once that date arrives, more than 100 parks will open to the public after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will also lift restrictions on team sports and other park activities.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.