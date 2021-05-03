City of Miami parks begin expanding operations, lifting restrictions on Monday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Parks in the City of Miami are expanding their operations.

All indoor facilities like gyms and community centers will reopen on Monday.

Outdoor facilities that were closed because of the pandemic like water fountains, picnic areas, grills and benches will also reopen.

Park visitors must still wear face masks indoors and outdoors when not exercising.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.