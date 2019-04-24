City of Miami Opportunity Center hosts food service job fair

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Opportunity Center is hosing a food service job fair.

Community members seeking jobs in the food service industry are welcome to attend the event on Wednesday.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Miami Hospital, located at 1400 Northwest 12th Avenue.

Positions available include cooks, catering attendants, cafe employees and more.

Salary wages range from $9.50 to $15 per hour.

Applicants who are selected for the position are expected to pass a background check and drug test.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand, dress professionally and have I-9 documentation.

