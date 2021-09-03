DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Friday was graduation day for a new class of City of Miami and Miami-Dade firefighters.

One ceremony took place in Doral.

Eighteen new firefighters, Class 145, joined the ranks of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team.

The new class completed months of rigorous training to receive their certificates and badges.

Many of them were pinned by their own family members who also serve.

One father-son duo, Alexander and Danny Palacio, was one such example.

Danny is the captain at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department who pinned his 22-year-old son.

“It’s a surreal moment for me to be here,” Alexander said. “It’s been a longtime waiting. It’s all thanks to my father, you know, since day one, he brought me to the fire house and showed me the true love of being a fireman.”

“Pleased to say I’m a proud father,” said Danny. “I’m just very very proud of him.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also attended virtually and thanked them for serving the community.

The event was smaller than previous ones due to COVID-19.

The City of Miami held a separate ceremony to welcome their new class.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.