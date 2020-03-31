City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez implements third state of local emergency order

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has signed a third extension for the state of local emergency order.

Suarez signed the order during a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning.

“As many of you know, the stay at home requirements are still in place, 24 hours,” said Suarez.

He was released from quarantine on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago.

Suarez has since tested negative two consecutive times.

“Yesterday I got to see my wife and my kids for the first time, hugged them, kissed them,” Suarez said.

Suarez said he was the second positive COVID-19 case in the county.

During the conference, he also reminded residents of the curfew in effect that begins at 10 p.m. daily.

“I believe that our city is going to come together, and is coming together and is respecting our laws by and large and we will beat COVID-19 as a community together,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.