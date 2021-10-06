COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Mayor of Miami went on camera for the first time since the controversy began surrounding the city’s police chief.

Police Chief Art Acevedo has recently been at the center of a controversy since he made claims against some commissioners for interfering with police investigations.

“I have confidence in my city manager,” Suarez said.

He backed City Manager Arthur Noriega amid recent blunders playing out at City Hall meetings between some commissioners and the police chief.

“I have full faith and confidence in my city manager’s ability to manage the situation in the way that’s best for the public safety of my residents and for a collegial environment in our city,” Suarez said.

He also addressed Acevedo’s plan of action report which was turned in on Monday.

“That action report is exactly what we need to do in the City of Miami,” he said. “We need to reduce gun violence.”

The action plan addressed policing, managing, morale, public relations and the strained relationship between him and some commissioners.

Noriega said he will not comment on the report. He said in a statement, “While the recent issues surrounding Chief Acevedo’s tenure with the city have played out very publicly, this is now a personnel matter between an individual employee and the city.”

In the report, Acevedo detailed how he plans to make his relationships with elected officials better.

He said he will meet with each member of the commission individually to find common ground and identify areas for which there is room for improvement.

A chief advisory committee, made up of 10 sworn and civilian employees from different units and divisions, will also be created.

In the community, there will be a strong focus on lowering gun violence in five specific neighborhoods.

The goal is to reduce gun violence by 2% in 30 days, 5% in 60 days and 7% in 90 days.

To read the chief’s action plan, click here.

