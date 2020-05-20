City of Miami lifts nightly curfew, shelter-at-home order

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami has announced it has lifted the city’s nightly curfew and shelter-in-place order that have been in place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, the nightly 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and the general shelter-in-place order are no longer in effect.

“Although the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, residents with preexisting medical conditions that increase their risk of contracting COVID-19 should continue to shelter in place if possible and limit exposure to persons outside of their household,” officials said in a message to residents.

Officials also reminded residents that facial coverings and social distancing are still required in public spaces and in stores, salons, barbershops and parks.

