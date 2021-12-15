MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami firefighters spread holiday cheer to dozens of children.

They are helping Santa hand out toys to more than 500 children in need.

The firefighters first stopped at the Watch Me Grow Learning Center in Little Havana.

For the firefighters, it was the look on the children’s faces that was the real gift.

“The reaction I get every year when I see a kid’s face: hope, love happiness,” said City of Miami Firefighter Benevolent President Alex Martinez. “With everything going on in the world, Christmas is the one day out of the year where we all love each other, we all get together and we say, ‘thank you’ and just appreciate being humans and living in a great community.”

“We go out, we deliver the toys, we drop them off to kids individually, they get to sit on Santa’s lap and Santa knows their name which is a great thing for the little kids,” said another City of Miami Fire Rescue official.

The distribution will continue to several daycares across Miami before the department’s final stop at the Holtz Children’s Hospital.

