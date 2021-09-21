MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to extinguish flames that tore through a tent in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northeast Second Avenue and 17th Street, Tuesday morning after a fire broke out inside a special events tent.

Responding firefighters said the source of the fire was a speedboat inside the tent.

The flames were quickly put out.

